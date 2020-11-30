NBA: Former lottery pick saw wave of Nigerian players coming

Nigeria has given the NBA two No. 1 overall picks — Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984, and Michael Olowokandi in 1998. The numbers have increased in recent years. Five players of Nigerian descent were selected in the 2017 Draft. League MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, drafted in 2013, was born in Greece to Nigerian parents.

Miami Heat president Pat Riley described Achiuwa as “one of the most underrated players in the draft” and noted that he's only been playing organized basketball for six years.

Achiuwa grew up in Port Harcourt in southeast Nigeria and said he wants to represent “where I’m from, my whole country behind me, my whole city.”

Okoro said his mother always told him "to keep that Nigerian pride. Even though I wasn’t born in Nigeria, I still got Nigerian blood.”

Diogu knows that feeling. Growing up near Dallas, he learned as much about his parents’ Imo state as he did about the Lone Star state.

“I was born in the U.S. but I grew up in the U.S. as a Nigerian,” he said. “I was around the Nigerian community, I went to a Nigerian church, Nigerian parties, all of my friends were like me — both parents were Nigerian.