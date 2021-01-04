NBA: Former Sacramento Kings coach Westphal dies at 70

Westphal played at USC from 1968-72, and the Trojans honored him with a moment of silence before their game Saturday. His No. 25 jersey hangs in the Galen Center rafters. He led the Trojans to a 24-2 record in 1971. The following year, he was an All-American and team captain who led the Trojans with a 20.3-point average.

“He had a lot of flash to his game which was really fun," Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. "He was a shot maker. They used to have the H-O-R-S-E games on CBS at halftime of the game of the week. Paul was one of the best players in the league participating in that H-O-R-S-E competition because he could use his left hand, he could use his right hand, he had all these spin shots. He was a really fun player to watch.”

Born on Nov. 30, 1950 in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance, Paul Douglas Westphal was drafted 10th overall in the first round of the 1972 NBA draft by the Celtics. The 6-foot-4 guard spent three seasons in Boston before being traded to Phoenix.

In 1976, Westphal helped the Suns reach their first NBA Finals against the Celtics. Game 5, a triple-overtime thriller in that series, is often called “the greatest game ever played.”