NBA: Fox and Kings hold off Suns 106-103

The loss ended the Suns’ nine-game winning streak dating to last season when Phoenix won its final eight games in the NBA bubble.

Suns coach Monty Williams was troubled by his team’s perimeter shooting and noted that Phoenix has to regroup quickly with another game in Sacramento on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a matter of will,” Williams said. “Both of us know each other. We have the fresh memory of tonight’s game. Coming out tomorrow, it’s going to be which team imposes its will on the other. We have to rise to the challenge.”

The Kings got off to an 11-0 start and led most of the first half. Barnes sparked the fast start with a low bucket, a steal and a dunk.

The Suns closed within 58-54 at halftime after Paul’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was waved off. The play was reviewed and overturned.

TWO DOWN, 70 TO GO

Sacramento is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since beating Cleveland and Philadelphia to open the 2003-04 season under then-coach Rick Adelman. The Kings last made the playoffs in 2005-06, the longest active drought in the NBA.