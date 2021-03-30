NBA: Fox, Holmes lead Kings by Spurs for 5th straight victory, 132-115

SAN ANTONIO — De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points, Richaun Holmes had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-115 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Sacramento remains 11th in the Western Conference but is just outside the final play-in spot.

“The goal through this season has been to make the playoffs,” Holmes said. “That’s what we’re focused on. Right now, just focused on getting better every day, taking one game at a time and just worrying about how we can continue to make ourselves better on both sides of the floor and let the rest take care of itself.”

With his family in attendance, Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points and 10 assists for his first career double-double and Buddy Hield added 20 points for Sacramento, which has won seven of eight. The Kings starters combined to score 96 points, with each scoring at least 14 points and playing 30-plus minutes.

San Antonio point guard Dejounte Murray scored 23 points, but had only two points in the second half on four attempts. Derrick White added 19 points.

The Spurs are 1-4 to open a nine-game homestand, which concludes Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and have lost five of six.