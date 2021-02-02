NBA: Fox's 4th-quarter outburst lead Kings past Pelicans, 118-109

NEW ORLEANS — De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points, including 17 straight Sacramento points during the final 7:07, and the Kings rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Monday night.

“Just trying to do whatever it takes to put us on top and sometimes it’s hitting another gear in the fourth (quarter),” Fox said. “When it’s time to make plays, you’ve got to be ready.”

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Kings, who won for the fourth time in five games.

New Orleans led 97-87 after rookie guard Kira Lewis stole the ball from Barnes and set up Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s transition 3-pointer. But the Kings responded with a 16-3 run that began with 3s by Barnes and 2016 Pelicans first-round draft choice Buddy Hield. Fox capped the surge with a 3 that gave Sacramento a 101-100 lead and then finished off New Orleans with another 14 points.

Kings coach Luke Walton said his club wants Fox to “take over the game” late, adding, “It makes the coaching job a lot easier on the sideline when he’s doing that down the stretch. ... It gives the guys so much confidence.”