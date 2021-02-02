NBA: Fox's 4th-quarter outburst lead Kings past Pelicans, 118-109

NEW ORLEANS — De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points, including 17 straight Sacramento points during the final 7:07, and the Kings rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Monday night.
“Just trying to do whatever it takes to put us on top and sometimes it’s hitting another gear in the fourth (quarter),” Fox said. “When it’s time to make plays, you’ve got to be ready.”
Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Kings, who won for the fourth time in five games.
New Orleans led 97-87 after rookie guard Kira Lewis stole the ball from Barnes and set up Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s transition 3-pointer. But the Kings responded with a 16-3 run that began with 3s by Barnes and 2016 Pelicans first-round draft choice Buddy Hield. Fox capped the surge with a 3 that gave Sacramento a 101-100 lead and then finished off New Orleans with another 14 points.
Kings coach Luke Walton said his club wants Fox to “take over the game” late, adding, “It makes the coaching job a lot easier on the sideline when he’s doing that down the stretch. ... It gives the guys so much confidence.”
Fox wound up outscoring New Orleans by himself in the fourth quarter, 17-15, highlighting his outburst with ball fakes and a spin on penetrating drives that left defenders flat-footed before he finished fluidly near the rim.
“That’s just being in the gym, being creative,” Fox said. “I got stronger, which allows me to do some things and finish through contact.”
But Fox noted that his late scoring only mattered because of the Kings’ fourth-quarter defense. Holmes played a role in that, blocking shots by Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart during the pivotal final period.
Ingram scored 20. Hart and Zion Williamson each scored 17, and Hart also grabbed 13 rebounds for the Pelicans, who lost their second straight at home and fell for the 10th time in 13 games.
The Kings had to play most of the second half without Marvin Bagley, who received his second technical foul of the game with 10:18 left in the third quarter while gesticulating angrily after being called for a foul on Williamson. Bagley had 10 points before his ejection.
TIP-INS
Kings: Hield finished with 16 points but missed 11 of 15 3-point shots. ... Tyrese Haliburton grabbed 11 rebounds. ... Sacramento reserves combined to score just 13 points. ... The Kings turned the ball over 20 times, leading to 25 Pelicans points. ... Holmes’ six blocks matched a career high done twice before within the past month.
