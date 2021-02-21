NBA: Green 'crossed the line' in Warriors' loss to Hornets

Green did not participate in the Warriors' videoconference call after the game.

Kerr said Green was apologetic after the game, but he will speak to him in private more about the incident.

Teammates were quick to rally to Green's defense.

“He said it was his fault and he took ownership as a leader," forward Eric Paschall said. “We are still rocking with Draymond. Great dude. Great competitor.”

The incident overshadowed another huge night for Rozier, who had 20 points in the fourth quarter. Rozier is averaging 37.5 points over the last four games for the Hornets.

“I just hit one or two shots before that in that corner, so I felt real confident when I lost the ball, I grabbed it and let it go,” Rozier said of the winning shot. "I saw it going through all the way.”

Borrego said Rozier has brought a “winning spirit” to the Hornets.