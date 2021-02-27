NBA: Green notches triple-double, Warriors avenge loss to Hornets

“Kind of a sour ending,” is how Andrew Wiggins described it earlier Friday.

Added Oubre: “We owed them.”

The Warriors matched a franchise record with 16 assists on their 17 first-quarter baskets — Green dishing out eight of those to tie the most he’s had in a single quarter — while shooting 77.3%. They led 66-51 at halftime.

“It started right at the beginning of the game. He was just picking the defense apart,” coach Steve Kerr said of Green. “He’s on top of his game right now. I just think he’s been playing better and better over the last couple weeks.”

Wiggins scored 17 for the Warriors in a quick visit home from a 2-2 East Coast road trip before another four-game trip all against the Western Conference. Golden State snapped a three-game skid to Charlotte, led by Rozier's 24 points.

Rookie James Wiseman and fellow big man Kevon Looney boosted the rotation after they were both still sidelined from injuries before returning Tuesday against the Knicks.

The Warriors have won three straight after having consecutive victories seven different times previously without winning a third in a row.