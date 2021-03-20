NBA: Grizzlies rally past Warriors, 111-103

Whether from stout defense or fatigue from the second night of the back-to-back, neither team shot well in the first half, both connecting on less than 38%. The Grizzlies added eight turnovers to their problems as the Warriors led 51-49 at the break.

The shooting woes would continue for both teams throughout the game, Memphis shooting 39% for the night, while Golden State managed only 34%.

Smailagic scored his first points on a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the game. It was his only basket of the night.

Memphis had been held under 104 points in four of the previous five games. Forward Justise Winslow, who returned from injury Feb. 20, was available for the first time on the second game of a back-to-back.

Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson had a four-point play in the first quarter – the first of his NBA career. Morant passed Shane Battier for 13th on franchise assists list. Battier had 717. Memphis tied a season high with 60 rebounds.

Curry made the trip to Memphis, but was not active for either game. Kerr said because Curry has not done anything basketball-wise since the Wednesday night injury in Houston, the return includes everything from rest to game tolerance to strength and conditioning.