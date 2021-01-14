NBA: Harden headed to Nets in huge multiteam deal

It couldn't, and now he's gone.

Brooklyn expects Harden to leave all that behind him and that his transition to the Nets will be smooth. He should be much happier in Brooklyn, having teamed with Durant in Oklahoma City when they were younger and remaining close still.

“It was fun,” Durant said of their time together, declining to say much more with the trade still not completed.

It was obvious the end for Harden in Houston was nearing Wednesday, when the Rockets told him they didn’t want him at practice after his inflammatory comments about the team.

“We felt it was best for James and best for the group for him not to come to practice,” first-year coach Stephen Silas said. About two hours later, ESPN and The Athletic first reported that Harden was being moved.

The disgruntled superstar, who was unable to get the Rockets past the Western Conference finals, had remained quiet through months of reports that he was unhappy in Houston. Silas called the drama surrounding Harden an “all-around messed up situation."

The Nets were ready to swoop in, after a shaky defense during the early season proved their best chance to beat teams might be to outscore them.