NBA: Hawks look for big step forward behind Bogdanovic, Gallinari

Atlanta valued the 6-foot-10 player not just for his versatile abilities — he averaged 18.7 points for Oklahoma City last season and can play both forward positions as well as shooting guard — but his willingness to work with young players such as John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter.

Rondo is likely to fill a similar role with Young, not only providing valuable point guard minutes off the bench but serving as his mentor.

“When you're a veteran and speak to a lot of these young players, teach them a lot of things, it's amazing to me the way they're able to translate that to the court,” the 32-year-old Gallinari said. “If they listen and do what you say, they're going to get better game by game.”

Hunter, the Hawks' top draft pick in 2019, is thrilled to have a player such as Gallinari pushing him to improve — even if it possibly means less time on the court.

“That's how you get better: competing with guys,” Hunter said. “The playing time will work itself out. You can't worry about that. Just come in and do what you're supposed to do. It's in the coach's hands after that.”

The Hawks haven't been to the playoffs since 2017, two seasons removed from their surprising run to the Eastern Conference final.