NBA: Heat scorch Kings with two triple-doubles, 118-110

SACRAMENTO — Jimmy Butler had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double as the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 118-110 on Thursday night.

Bam Adebayo also had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Miami to its first win in Sacramento in nearly five years. Tyler Herro scored 27 points and Kelly Olynyk added a season-high 22 points and seven rebounds.

The Kings have lost five straight following a season-best four-game win streak.

“We have to get back to how we were playing,” Kings head coach Luke Walton said. “We really miss some of our guys but we have to be tougher, we have to pay attention to detail. We have to know these types of things going into games.”

Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox added 11 points and 10 assists.

Glenn Robinson III had nine rebounds in the first half for the Kings, his most in any full game since Nov. 6, 2019, but didn’t get another rebound. Starters Harrison Barnes (left foot strain) and Richaun Holmes (right knee soreness) did not play.

Sacramento will visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, having won its last three games at the United Center.