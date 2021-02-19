NBA: Heat scorch Kings with two triple-doubles, 118-110

SACRAMENTO — Jimmy Butler had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double as the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 118-110 on Thursday night.
Bam Adebayo also had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Miami to its first win in Sacramento in nearly five years. Tyler Herro scored 27 points and Kelly Olynyk added a season-high 22 points and seven rebounds.
The Kings have lost five straight following a season-best four-game win streak.
“We have to get back to how we were playing,” Kings head coach Luke Walton said. “We really miss some of our guys but we have to be tougher, we have to pay attention to detail. We have to know these types of things going into games.”
Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox added 11 points and 10 assists.
Glenn Robinson III had nine rebounds in the first half for the Kings, his most in any full game since Nov. 6, 2019, but didn’t get another rebound. Starters Harrison Barnes (left foot strain) and Richaun Holmes (right knee soreness) did not play.
Sacramento will visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, having won its last three games at the United Center.
Butler and Adebayo are the first players in NBA history to have triple-doubles in the same game multiple times, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. They also did it against Atlanta on Dec. 10, 2019.
The NBA hadn’t had a triple-double by two players on the same team in the same game since Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas did it together for Memphis on Aug. 13, 2020.
Already the only player in franchise history with triple-doubles in consecutive games after doing it against the Clippers and Warriors, Butler made it three in a row with season-highs in assists and rebounds against the Kings.
One day after blowing a 15-point halftime lead and losing to the Warriors in overtime, the Heat built another early lead and this time held on against the short-handed and sloppy Kings.
Miami led by 23 points in the third before Sacramento made four consecutive 3s and closed the quarter on a 19-9 run to pull within 89-79.
The Heat pulled away early in the fourth after Herro made a 3-pointer and three-point play on consecutive possessions.