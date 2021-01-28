NBA: Hield scores 29 as rested Kings defeat Magic 121-107

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield mixed up his game beautifully on Wednesday night, calmly hitting spot-up 3-pointers, sinking midrange jumpers and dishing the ball when the Orlando Magic blitzed him with double teams.

Kings’ coach Luke Walton insisted that it was just the kind performance from Hield that Sacramento needs to see more of going forward.

Hield scored a season-best 29 points by making 10 of 17 shots and 7 of 12 3-pointers as the well-rested Kings beat the Magic 121-107.

“I thought it was his most consistent game this year, for sure, and maybe since I’ve been (with the Kings),” Walton said. “Both sides of the ball, he was making good decisions, knocking down shots when we needed shots made and getting off the ball when they were blitzing him. We need that because it’s a tough league to win in. To get that type of play from him will give us a much better chance.”

Sacramento was playing for the first time since Friday after two games were canceled because of COVID-19 protocols with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings proved themselves to be rested and ready in taking apart the Magic for their second road victory of the season.