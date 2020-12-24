NBA: Hield tip-in leads Kings to 124-122 overtime win in Denver

Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points for Denver despite early foul trouble, but playoff star Jamal Murray was held to five points and was 1-for-9 shooting before fouling out late in regulation.

“I’d be lying if I told you our defense had a lot to do with that,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “When you’re as good as Jamal Murray and you have a shooting night like that, that’s more him having an off-night. Now, I give our guys credit for competing and making it hard for him. But he sees that every night.

“I actually feel bad for whoever has to guard him next time out. I’m assuming he’ll probably have a pretty good game. But our guys did a heck of a job competing.”

Before the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was asked if Murray could match his playoff prowess in the new season, and he used the opportunity to talk about how the team’s first trip to the Western Conference Finals in a decade last summer was already old news.

“As great as last season was — I’m going to keep saying this — that season is over,” Malone said. “That was a different team. Yes, we have our core back, but we have seven new players. As great as it was to win our division, to get to the Western Conference Finals, to comeback from two 3-1 deficits; starting tonight, who cares? That’s over.”