NBA: Hield's 4-point play helps Kings hold off Bulls, 128-124

Coby White had a career-high 36 points and seven assists for the Bulls. Zach Lavine scored 32 and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points and a career-best 17 rebounds.

Hield’s clutch shot bailed out the Kings after Sacramento blew a 12-point lead in the first half and trailed with 6 minutes remaining.

“Even if (Temple) didn’t foul him, he made the shot anyway,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “They made three 3s coming down the stretch and one of them was a four-point play. I thought they were all well-contested.”

Haliburton’s 3-pointer was equally big, making it 127-121 with 12 seconds remaining just before Barnes missed a pair of free throws for Sacramento. Lavine countered with a 3 to cut it to 127-124 with 2.6 seconds to play.

Haliburton missed the previous two games with a bone bruise in his left wrist but played the entire fourth quarter of this one while Fox watched from the bench.

“I was kind of disappointed in my performance up to that point,” Haliburton said. “Without me, De’Aaron has been asked to do a lot. When he’s out of the game, and even when he’s in the game, sometimes when we’re getting into our half-court offense we tend to walk it up. I was just trying to keep everyone involved. That leads to us winning games.”