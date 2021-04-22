NBA: Hield's late 3 lifts Kings past Timberwolves 128-125

“Very deflating,” Reid said. “It’s not like we can’t do it. I don’t know what it is.”

After Fox made a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining, the Timberwolves called timeout to advance the ball but failed to get off a shot.

Sacramento trailed early in the fourth quarter, then went on a 12-0 run to go up 117-115. Tyrese Haliburton had a pair of 3s in the middle of the run.

“The game was kind of going like that all day,” Fox said. “For us it was like, let’s tighten up on both ends and we were able to do that.”

The two teams traded shots down the stretch before Hield’s big shot. It was his third made basket of the second half.

Hield has been streaky for most of the season but bounced back from an off night in the first game of the back-to-back when he shot 3 of 11, all on 3-point tries. Hield found his rhythm in the second game and shot 11 of 16 overall.

The Kings face the Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday night. The clubs have met twice this season, with the visiting team winning each time.

TIP-INS

Kings: A visibly angry Hassan Whiteside was hit with a technical foul in the third quarter when he repeatedly pointed to the Timberwolves bench and yelled, “I’ll (mess) you up.” … Sacramento scored 70 or more points in the first half for the second consecutive game. A night earlier the Kings tied their season-high with 74. … Richaun Holmes sat out a fifth game with a right hamstring strain.