 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NBA: In the wake of Thompson injury, Warriors add guard Wanamaker
NBA

NBA: In the wake of Thompson injury, Warriors add guard Wanamaker

{{featured_button_text}}
Raptors Celtics Basketball

Boston Celtics guard Brad Wanamaker gestures after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an Eastern Conference semifinal playoff game Sept. 9 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent guard Brad Wanamaker has signed with the Golden State Warriors, giving the team additional depth in the wake of Klay Thompson's Achilles injury that will sideline him all season.

The Warriors announced the deal Tuesday, two days after acquiring guard Kelly Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade for draft picks.

Thompson will miss the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon while playing a pickup game in Southern California last Wednesday. He already sat out the coronavirus-shortened season recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee that he injured during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Wanamaker spent the past two seasons with Boston. He averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds while playing 19.3 minutes in 71 games with one start for the Celtics during 2019-20. He shot an NBA-best 92.6% from the free-throw line, making 126 of 136 shots.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News