NBA: Ingram, Williamson help Pelicans hold off Kings 117-110

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points, Zion Williamson added 30 and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Sacramento Kings comeback bid for a 117-110 victory on Monday night.

Steven Adams had 16 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 points for the Pelicans, who had their 26-point, second-quarter lead trimmed to four in the final minute.

De'Aaron Fox, who scored 43 points for the Kings, attempted a 3 that could have made it a one-point game with 14 seconds left. But the shot missed and Wes Iwundu rebounded for New Orleans to help secure the victory, which also dropped the Kings to their seventh straight loss.

“Everybody gets all excited about the comebacks, and I get that," Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said of the Kings' second-half rally. "They did a great job. But you know what? We get a win and they get a loss.”

What had looked like a laugher became a tense affair after Fox drained a 19-footer to make it 91-84 with 8:33 still remaining.

Blown double-digit leads were piling up on New Orleans earlier this season, but the Pelicans have now won three straight, with Williamson and Ingram helping to close them out.