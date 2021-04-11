NBA: Jazz beat Kings 128-112, extend home winning streak to 24

Ingles, who had a running conversation with several Kings, emphatically shouted after each of his three 3s powered Utah’s 24-5 run that gave the Jazz a 98-89 lead early in the fourth period.

Once looking like playoff hopefuls, the Kings’ skid includes losses to Detroit, which has the worst record in the Eastern Conference and Minnesota with the worst mark in the Western Conference.

“We’re a team who’s still finding who we are," Sacramento coach Luke Walton said. "When things go well and we’re playing well, we’re a confident group and when we’ve hit some tough losing patches this year, it’s taken a while to get back.”

Barnes said earlier in the week that there was “no tomorrow” for the Kings and they played like it until they couldn’t match the explosive Jazz at the end.

WE’D LIKE SOME CALLS, TOO

After the game, Mitchell pulled Fox away from going after the officials. The Kings guard had been bothered throughout the second half and Mitchell, who said he has known Fox since high school, wanted to save him from a potential fine.