NBA: Jokic, Nuggets hold off Curry, Warriors for 114-104 win

DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to help Denver overcome Stephen Curry's sharp shooting as the Nuggets held off the Golden State Warriors 114-104 on Thursday night.

Jokic also had 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 46th career triple-double. The big man entered averaging a triple-double and leading the NBA in assists.

Curry finished with 35 points on 14-of-23 shooting and had 11 rebounds and seven turnovers. He hit five 3-pointers to give him 2,545 for his career. Curry is 15 from tying Reggie Miller for second place on the league's all-time list. Miller eagerly counted down Curry’s made 3s throughout the TNT broadcast. Ray Allen is first with 2,973.

“I told them, ‘Guys, listen, when he makes his shots, don’t look over at me and say I played good defense when you didn’t.’ This guy is other-worldly, in terms of his talent and shooting ability. You have to guard him with that in mind.” ," Denver head coach Michael Malone said of Curry. “Even though he had 35, we made some things tough for him. We were able to get some stops. “

Limited to four shots in the first half, a more aggressive Jokic took over in the third quarter and helped the Nuggets amass a 14-point advantage. But no lead is safe with Curry & Co. around.