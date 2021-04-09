NBA: Joseph scores 24, Pistons beat Kings 113-101

The Pistons were without starters Plumlee (concussion evaluation) and Jerami Grant (sore right knee) but did get Okafor back.

Joseph was the difference after spending two seasons with the Kings before getting traded to Detroit along with two second-round picks at the deadline in exchange for Delon Wright. The veteran guard hadn’t scored more than 17 since then but broke out in his return to Golden 1 Center.

Joseph shot 10 of 14 and scored six of Detroit’s final eight points after the Kings had pulled to 105-94.

“Obviously playing against my former team, you want to get the W,” Joseph said. “We had a complete game. We have a lot of young guys, a lot of young talent and they’re just soaking it up. It’s lovely to see. That’s an organization that is going in the right direction."

De’Aaron Fox had 23 points, seven assists and nine rebounds for the Kings. Sacramento has lost five straight. On Monday the Kings fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the worst record in the West.

“That was absolutely unacceptable,” Kings head coach Luke Walton said. “It’s not OK. It’s frustrating. We’re making a lot of the same mistakes.”

Buddy Hield added 15 and Harrison Barnes scored 13.