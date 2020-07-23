NBA: Kings a long shot to end playoff drought

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sacramento Kings understand they aren’t getting quite as much attention as the other contenders in the NBA bubble for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

With much of the focus on current eighth-place team Memphis, New Orleans and its dynamic rookie Zion Williamson and star Damian Lillard and Portland, the Kings remain under the radar.

“I’m not someone to filter myself or hold my tongue or anything and it’s not cocky or anything, I think it’s disrespectful that we don’t even stand a chance, like we shouldn’t even be there,” point guard De’Aaron Fox said before the team left for Florida. “The slow start is what it is but at the end of the day I feel like we have just as much of a chance as these other teams.”

After going 13-7 in the final 20 games before the season was suspended, the Kings had moved back into the fringe of contention under first-year coach Luke Walton. They start the final stretch of the season in a tie for 10th in the West with the Pelicans, 3 1/2 games behind the Grizzlies.

But they will have to do it without some key players. Big man Marvin Bagley III was ruled out after reinjuring his foot in a scrimmage. Fox is nursing a sprained ankle and his status for the start remains up in the air, along with forward Harrison Barnes (coronavirus).