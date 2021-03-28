NBA: Kings beat Cavs on Barnes' 3-pointer at the buzzer

“It was a great pass by Fox,” Barnes said. “He put the ball right in the spot where I was able to turn and get a look. Luckily it dropped.”

The play was reviewed and upheld.

Darius Garland had 18 points for Cleveland, which led for most of the fourth quarter.

“Fought to the end, fought to the wire,” Sexton said. “That was a tough shot (by Barnes) and we have to live with those.”

The Kings head to San Antonio for two games against the Spurs, on Monday and Wednesday.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Sexton had missed the previous two games with a sore right hamstring. … Cleveland is 4-25 when trailing at halftime.

Kings: Marvin Bagley (broken finger) missed his sixth consecutive game.

WALTON CRIES FOUL

Walton criticized the referees after the Kings took 14 free throws while the Cavs took 23. Sacramento’s coach was particularly upset over the lack of calls for Fox, who made all four of his free throws.