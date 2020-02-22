NBA: Kings beat Clippers at Staples again, 112-103

LOS ANGELES — The Sacramento Kings realize they might have started playing their best basketball of the season too late to contend for a playoff spot.

Beating the powerhouse Los Angeles Clippers on the road twice in less than a month still feels awfully good, even if the Clips are far from the best version of themselves these days.

Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 23 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 and the Kings made a decisive fourth-quarter surge to beat the Clippers 112-103 on Saturday.

De'Aaron Fox had 20 points and eight assists for the surging Kings, who have won two straight out of the All-Star break and eight of 12 overall. Sacramento is still just 23-33, but the progress is encouraging for the franchise with its NBA-worst playoff drought at 13 seasons.

“We're feeling a lot better about ourselves now,” Fox said. “Obviously we need to keep this going, but we came out of the All-Star break and we were prepared. We're in a good place right now. We can only control ourselves as far as the rest of the season goes, but we're feeling good.”