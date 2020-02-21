NBA: Kings hold off Grizzlies

Memphis trailed by 15 early in the fourth quarter but took advantage of Sacramento’s struggles at the free throw line and caught a break when Melton was fouled by Barnes attempting a 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds remaining.

Melton made all three free throws to pull the Grizzlies within 125-124.

After Hield sank two free throws for Sacramento, Morant made one then intentionally threw the second off the front of the rim but was called for a lane violation.

“It’s just one of those games where we couldn’t keep up with the runs until the fourth quarter. That’s where we came up with some big stops,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “We had great production from a lot of different guys off the bench to help us when we may have been struggling from that starting group.”

Hield made two more free throws to seal the win for the Kings.

“We were playing some pretty good basketball before we left, so to come out and see that our guys came back locked in ready to go to me shows how they’ve been all year long,” Sacramento coach Luke Walton said. “They’re going to keep playing hard, they’re going to keep fighting, keep trying to get better.”

The Kings looked fresh coming off the All-Star break, particularly Barnes.