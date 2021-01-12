NBA: Kings hold off Pacers 127-122 with replay help

Indiana forced turnovers on two of the first three possessions of the game, but coach Nate Bjorkgren felt the Pacers' defense broke down at key times.

“We have to do a better job on the ball, just being more active there, so they can’t have their pinpoint precise passes right into their shooting pocket like a coach would pass it,” Bjorkgren said. “That wasn’t much fun tonight.”

Oladipo scored 14 of 17 points for Indiana during a late stretch in the fourth. He, too, blamed the Pacers' defense.

“We just have to do a better job of getting stops and do a better job of sacrificing on that end,” Oladipo said. “We have to talk better. We have to communicate better. We have to be decisive and smart. It’s the little things right now. It’s not something major we can’t fix.”

Fox made a buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half with the Kings up 65-64. It came 10 seconds after Brogdon’s 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of the 6-foot-10 Holmes.

The Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. It will be the second game in four days between the teams, after the Blazers won 125-99 on Saturday.

