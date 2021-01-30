NBA: Kings hold off Raptors 126-124 for third straight win

TAMPA, Fla. — The Sacramento Kings are starting to feel things going their way.

“Things are turning in the right direction,” Harrison Barnes said after scoring 26 points Friday night in Sacramento's 126-124 victory over the Toronto Raptors, the Kings' third straight win.

“There's some joy in being in these games and winning, but there's no time to sit back and relax. We have to keep that edge and keep hustling.”

De'Aaron Fox added 24 for the Kings, who haven't lost since Jan. 20. Their scheduled six-game Eastern swing has been reduced to four games by a couple of postponements, and they have won twice in Florida.

Buddy Hield had 22 points and Hassan Whiteside came off the bench with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Kings (8-10) in his second game back after missing four games with a hip injury.

“That was huge,” Barnes said of Whiteside's 20-minute contribution. “He's still getting his legs underneath him but he gives us a different look, puts pressure on the defense.”

Sacramento shot 55% overall to offset nine fourth-quarter turnovers.

Pascal Siakam scored 32 points for the Raptors (7-12). Fred VanVleet had 26 points and six assists.