NBA: Kings hold off short-handed Celtics 116-111

SACRAMENTO — De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and 11 assists, Buddy Hield made two free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining and the Sacramento Kings held off the short-handed Boston Celtics 116-111 on Wednesday night.

Hield finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 21.

“We found a way to grind that one out,” Kings head coach Luke Walton said. “The first half it was kind of survival mode. We couldn’t make any open shots, we were missing layups, we weren’t attacking. Our guys found a way. Not the prettiest of wins, but what a gutsy performance by our guys.”

Sacramento's offense was uneven much of the night. It was also outrebounded and outscored in the paint, yet came up with several big stops in the second half. The Kings also limited the Celtics to two buckets over the final 2:26 after Jayson Tatum’s tying 3-pointer.

“Defensively, that has to be our hallmark,” Barnes said. “When we don’t, it gets ugly. Shout out to our bigs for protecting the paint. There were a lot of pick-and-rolls tonight and our guards were being active.”