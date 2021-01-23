NBA: Kings overcome late cold spell to beat Knicks 103-94

SACRAMENTO — Harrison Barnes had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings overcame a cold shooting spell late in the fourth quarter to hold off the New York Knicks 103-94 on Friday night and end a four-game losing streak.

The Kings made only three shots over the final six minutes but made up for it by going 7 of 8 on free throws down the stretch.

“I felt like they kind of pushed us around a little bit in the first half and we were able to respond in the second,” Sacramento coach Luke Walton said. “That’s one of the top defensive teams in the league. A good game to get a win and get one in that fashion where we had to fight, fight, fight the whole game.”

De’Aaron Fox added 22 points and seven assists for Sacramento, which had lost nine of its previous 11. Richaun Holmes had 10 points, 14 rebounds and matched his career high of six blocks.

The Kings ended their skid by getting steady play across the board offensively and an improved effort on the defensive end. Sacramento also matched New York’s physicality, which helped swing the momentum in the second half.