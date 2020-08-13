NBA: Kings sink 21 treys, rout Lakers in finale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Buddy Hield scored 28 points, including a 3-pointer that capped Sacramento's streak of 11 consecutive baskets made in the third period, and the Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 136-122 on Thursday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 27 points as the Kings won for only the third time in the NBA restart. The Kings made 21 3-pointers as Hield shot 8 of 14. Bogdanovic added five 3s.

The Lakers had their focus on the playoffs. Most Lakers starters were held out, but LeBron James had 17 points in 15 minutes, all in the first half.

Dion Waiters led the Lakers with 19 points. Markieff Morris had 14.

Los Angeles locked up the Western Conference's No. 1 seed three games into the restart, and head coach Frank Vogel said he believes the Lakers used the restart to prepare for the playoffs.

“I always feel like there’s more we can accomplish and improve upon, but with the circumstances of the pandemic ... I thought this was an appropriate time to get ready,” Vogel said.

The Lakers still don't know who they will face in the first round of the playoffs. The No. 8 seed will be determined in a play-in this weekend.