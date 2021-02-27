NBA: Kings snap skid, top Pistons 110-107 in strange finish

“That was miscommunication on all of us," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said of the intentional misses. "It wasn’t good communication, period. Learning experience, to learn from that, closing games.”

Barnes was fouled with 7.4 seconds left, but he only made one of two free throws, giving the Pistons one more chance down three. Grant's contested 3-pointer missed everything, though.

“It was a good way to end a really tough trip for our guys," said Kings head coach Luke Walton, whose team was playing the last of five straight games on the road. "That should hopefully make the flight a little easier, but with the understanding that we have to build on this.”

Sacramento led 31-14 late in the first quarter before Detroit began gradually working its way back into the game.

“Just wanted to come out there, try to set the tone as early as possible," said Richaun Holmes, who finished with 19 points and 17 rebounds for the Kings. "Thankfully we were able to snap the losing streak.”

The Kings host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night, having gone 0-2 against the Hornets last season.

TIP-INS