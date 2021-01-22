NBA: Knicks beat Warriors for 3rd straight win

Randle had chances at a triple-double but fell just short.

“You always want to try to get one if you can. I’m just happy we got the win,” he said. “I’ll take this any day.”

Alec Burks returned from a 12-game absence with a sprained left ankle to finish with 11 points and six rebounds for the Knicks. Burks spent 48 games with Golden State last season before a trade to the 76ers. When he entered at the 4:49 mark of the first quarter, Warriors public-address announcer Matt Pitman offered, “Welcome back to the Bay, Alec Burks!”

Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and nine rebounds, and rookie Wiseman contributed 15 points and eight boards for the cold-shooting Warriors, who made just 38.8% of their shots and went 9 for 38 on 3-pointers.

“We’re not the team we were yesterday. We didn’t come with the same focus, so next game we’ve just got to bring it," Wiggins said.

New York shot 7 of 11 from the floor to start the game, making four of its initial five 3s to build a quick 20-12 lead.

The game featured a combined 55 personal fouls.

“Draymond, we caught a break when he got thrown out,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

GREEN FACTOR