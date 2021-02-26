NBA: Knicks score season high, rout Kings 140-121

NEW YORK — Immanuel Quickley scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half, and Julius Randle had 21 points and 14 rebounds to power the New York Knicks to a 140-121 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Quickley and Randle were two of six Knicks players to finish in double figures in scoring as New York improved to 16-17. Alec Burks had 24 off the bench, Derrick Rose finished with 18, RJ Barrett had 12 and Reggie Bullock chipped in with 10 as the Knicks had a season high for points.

“That's the great part about this team,” Quickley said about the Knicks' unity. “Whoever, we roll with them.”

While the Knicks cruised to their fifth win in their last seven games, Sacramento’s freefall continued. The Kings (12-20) dropped their ninth straight, a stretch in which they have allowed 126.3 points per game.

“How smart are we playing defensively?” Harrison Barnes asked rhetorically following his 22-point effort. “We have to play the game within the game better.”

De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points for the Kings. Marvin Bagley III added 19 and Tyrese Haliburton 17.