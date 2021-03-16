NBA: Lakers beat up on Warriors 128-97

Curry began the night with 4,854 assists, one behind franchise leader Guy Rodgers. They are the only two Warriors to reach 4,000 assists.

“He can make passes with either hand and he gets blitzed so often that a lot of his passes come in traffic and under duress and he does an incredible job of getting the ball out of the traps and finding the right guys,” Kerr said before the game. “I think I said this the other day, but how many passes has he made over the years that have led to Draymond’s (Green) assists?”

Curry hit a 3-pointer in his 100th straight game, the third such streak in NBA history and second for the two-time MVP after doing so in 157 straight games from 2014-16. Kyle Korver hit a 3 in 127 consecutive games from 2012-14 with Atlanta.

COME BACK TO CHASE

Might the Warriors have a home-court advantage before season's end?

“We’re hopeful we’ll have fans in our building before the end of the season," Kerr said. "Those talks are ongoing.”

TIP-INS