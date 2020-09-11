NBA: Lakers on cusp of reaching West finals

“We want to strive for something better than that,” James said. “We want to work the game plan for 48 minutes. ... We’re still a team that’s growing. We’ve got some guys who have not been part of the postseason. This is our first run together.”

League scoring champion James Harden was just 2 for 11 from the field in Game 4 for Houston, and D’Antoni said the team played without “spirit” for much of that game.

If they do that on Saturday, they’ll be leaving the bubble before the weekend is over.

“We know what we have to do,” said Russell Westbrook, who led Houston with 25 points in Game 4. “It’s going to take a lot of effort. It’s going to take everyone being uncomfortable in their role and making sure that we understand that we all have to sacrifice some of the things we may love to do, but we got to scramble. That gives us the best chance to win games.”

The Lakers have taken away Houston’s biggest weapon — the deep ball. The Rockets have taken a total of 63 3-pointers in the most recent two games of this series, a very low number for a team that took 61 in a single game earlier this season. If Houston doesn’t get on track, James will be headed to the conference finals for the 11th time in his career.