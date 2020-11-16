NBA: Lakers on verge of acquiring Dennis Schröder

The Raptors want to play in Toronto. They aren't sure if that will be possible, and Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in an open letter published Friday in The Toronto Star that the team has “to look at other options."

“We are proud to represent our city and our country, and we hope to be able to do that while playing in Toronto," Ujiri wrote. “Cities in the United States have been very kind to us — they’ve offered us a home away from home. To them I say: Thank you. To you, I say that I hope we get to tell them we won’t be able to take them up on their generous offer."

Preseason games — also still in some flux — would start around Dec. 11, and the season begins Dec. 22.

It took the league and the National Basketball Players Association several weeks to amend the collective bargaining agreement and establish the rules for the coming season. The CBA needed extensive revising because of issues caused by the pandemic and changes to the league's calendar.