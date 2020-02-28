NBA: Lakers rout Warriors sans James, 116-86

Kerr can look at James as an example of a superstar taking it up to a new level after a full offseason given the Lakers star had played in eight straight NBA Finals before last year.

Golden State has reached five Finals in a row, but not this season — so players such as Stephen Curry, Green and Klay Thompson may benefit from extended rest.

“Watching LeBron, he looks refreshed, he looks recharged. The idea of eight straight Finals in insane when you think about five here and what it's done and how our players have felt this past year and the injuries that have hit,” Kerr said. “I do believe that when all is said and done, by next year's training camp our guys should feel recharged and refreshed and ready to go. Hopefully that's the case. LeBron's also LeBron. He's built differently than most people.”

The Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday after losing their last one in the desert, 112-106 on Feb. 12. This marks the start of the team’s seventh set of back-to-backs this season.

TIP-INS