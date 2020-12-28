NBA: Lee's late 3 lifts Warriors over winless Bulls 129-128

CHICAGO — Although Stephen Curry is one of the best finishers in NBA history, he was more of a decoy late on Sunday night.

Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and Curry scored 36 points, sending Golden State to a 129-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls for the Warriors' first win of the season.

With the Chicago defense focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee inbounded the ball to Kevon Looney with 5 seconds left and then ran over to receive a handoff with Curry drawing a crowd on the left wing. Lee fired from a few feet beyond the top of the 3-point arc for the game-winner.

Lee was the third option on the play behind Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

“It just shows how much the coaching staff and my teammates believe in me,” Lee said. “I'm going to enjoy it. The main thing is we got the win.”

Lee finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting on 3s.

Curry was 11 for 25 from the field, including 5 of 15 on 3-pointers — a day after making 105 straight 3s to finish practice at the Bulls’ facility.