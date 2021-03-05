NBA: Lillard has 44 and Blazers down Kings 123-119

Sacramento wasn't quite done, pulling within 119-118 on a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left. After Gary Trent Jr. made two free throws for the Blazers, Fox hit one then appeared to miss the second intentionally. After a review over whether the ball hit the rim, Portland got the ball back with 3.7 seconds left and Lillard was fouled to close it out.

Lillard finished with eight 3-pointers.

“On the whole it was a really really difficult game to play because of their style of play, they push the ball, they get to the paint," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “We had trouble rebounding the ball. In some ways, it was a little bit like our previous game where we just kind of hung around, made some plays at the end.”

Both teams were also playing the second of a back-to-back heading into the All-Star break.

The Kings had won two of their last three games after a nine-game losing streak. Sacramento was still without reigning NBA rookie of the month Tyrese Haliburton, who missed his fourth game with a calf injury.

“We don’t want to take any moral victories. We wanted to win tonight and we didn’t," said Harrison Barnes, who finished with 17 points. " Some calls didn't go our way, some shots didn't go our way.”