NBA: Lillard reaches 15,000 points in Trail Blazers' 123-98 rout of Warriors

“I’m happy the year is ending, like most people. It’s been a lousy year for everybody,” Kerr said leading into the game. “As a coach my job is to remind our players that better times are ahead, on and off the court. On the court we had the worst record in the league in 2020. ... If you look at the off-the-court stuff, there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccines and with just a glimpse of the future and we’ve got to all continue to try to inspire others to be smart, be safe, try to protect each other, wear our masks and be really patient and understand that we’re all going to get through this eventually. It’s not going to happen overnight.”