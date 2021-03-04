NBA: Lillard's late 3 gives Blazers 108-106 win over Warriors

“He hit a huge shot, a deep shot,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “That’s what he does. That’s the kind of player he is. Even on a bad night he can get going at any time, so that’s why you have to stay alert the entire 48 (minutes).”

The Warriors were without Kelly Oubre Jr. because of a sprained wrist. Oubre, averaging 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, was injured in practice Tuesday. Kent Bazemore made his first start of the season in Oubre's place.

All eyes were on the matchup between Lillard and Curry, who are among the NBA's top scorers. Lillard went into the game ranked third in the league with 29.6 points per game, just ahead of Curry at 29.5. Washington guard Bradley Beal tops the list with 32.9.

“He's a super competitor and never thinks he's out of a game, and he's always willing to put himself on the line to make the play, at either end,” Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said about Lillard. “I think those last two plays speaks volumes for the type of player that he is.”

The Warriors took a 15-2 lead on Green's layup. Portland chipped away, tying the game at 26 before the end of the opening quarter on Rodney Hood's 3-pointer. Curry had 16 points in the period and 23 for the half.