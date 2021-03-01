NBA: Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126

Terry Rozier hit a 3-pointer and then added three free throws after being fouled by Barnes with 33.7 seconds left.

After Washington’s fifth 3 cut the lead to 125-124 with 17 seconds remaining, Buddy Hield hit one of two free throws for the Kings.

Monk followed by driving down the lane and flipping the ball off the backboard with his right hand. He was fouled by Richaun Holmes.

“It was a play for me or PJ,” Monk said. “I told (Ball) to pass it to P and he was like, 'Nah.' I had to make something happen.”

Hield missed a desperation heave from beyond midcourt as time ran out.

Washington’s previous career high was 27 points against Chicago on Oct. 23, 2019. He had a career-best 15 field goals on Sunday.

“I feel like I got it going early and my 3-point felt good so I kept shooting,” he said. “It always feels good when your shots are falling. Whenever my teammates found me I tried to make the defense pay.”

Hield scored 30 points and Barnes had 28 for Sacramento, while De’Aaron Fox added 20 points and 14 assists despite picking up two fouls in the first six minutes.