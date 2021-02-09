NBA: Murray, DeRozan guide Spurs past Warriors, 105-100

The Spurs trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half before rallying. Curry made three early 3-pointers and finished 6 of 11 on 3s. Mychal Mulder’s 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 45-31 lead with 8:25 remaining in the first half.

“Nobody hung their head,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “We competed all night long and found a way at the end.”

Draymond Green had seven points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Golden State.

Murray equaled his season high for a game with five steals in the first half. His eight steals are the most in a game in the league this season.

“He has the ability to do that on an even more consistent basis,” Popovich said. “He wants to be pushed and we are pushing him. So his aggressiveness tonight was great.”

Murray intercepted a long outlet for his sixth steal, which led to DeRozan’s 3-pointer that pared the Spurs’ deficit to 64-63 with 9:29 remaining in the third. San Antonio captured its first lead a minute later at 65-64 on Jakob Poeltl’s layup.

“DJ, I think the thing I’m most impressed with is his leadership qualities,” Poeltl said. “He’s really stepped it up.”