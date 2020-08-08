NBA: Nets clinch playoff spot in win over Kings

The Kings were one day removed from an impressive 140-125 win over the New Orleans Pelicans but couldn’t string together two wins and fell further behind in a crowded race for the final Western Conference playoff spot. Sacramento is 1-4 in the bubble.

“It’s frustrating because coming into this game we knew it was more mental than physical,” Kings forward Harrison Barnes said. “It was meeting force with force. It was being disciplined. It doesn’t matter what scheme we have or gameplan we have, when you don’t have the effort needed to execute it doesn’t matter. And tonight, we did not play with that effort.”

Bogdanovic led the Kings with 27 points after scoring a career-high 35 against the Pelicans on Thursday. De’Aaron Fox added 21 and Buddy Hield 17.

LeVert scored 19 points in the first half and added five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Sacramento led 27-24 after one quarter but Brooklyn rallied with 39 points in the second quarter to take a 63-53 halftime lead.

BIG BENCH

Brooklyn got some vital production from its bench, including Johnson, who was waived by the Phoenix Suns earlier this season before being picked up by the Nets. The 6-foot-4 guard finished with 14 points.