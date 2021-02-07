NBA/NHL: Doncic, Mavs edge Curry, Warriors 134-132

DALLAS — Luka Doncic couldn't top Stephen Curry's shoulder shimmy, or the second-best scoring night of the Golden State star's career. But the Dallas sensation helped his Dallas Mavericks stop a six-game home skid.
Doncic tied his career high with 42 points in a scoring duel with Curry, leading the Mavericks to an entertaining 134-132 win over the Warriors on Saturday.
The prime-time matchup on national TV lived up to the billing, with Curry hitting a season-high 11 3-pointers on the way to 57 points. The two-time MVP put on another show about a month after scoring 62 in a win over Portland.
Doncic was 12 of 23 from field, 7 for 12 from 3-point range and 11 of 14 on free throws with 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Mavericks ended the second-longest home losing streak in Rick Carlisle's 13 seasons as head coach.
“What a display of basketball out there,” Carlisle said. “Just amazing playmaking and shot-making the entire night. Curry and Doncic were spectacular. Both teams played with a lot of heart and a lot of joy. Great thing to see.”
The Mavericks took an 18-2 lead two nights after a 31-point loss to the Warriors on the same court, but the 16-point cushion was gone by the third quarter — not long after Curry's shoulder shimmy when he drained a 36-footer from the Mavericks midcourt logo.
“That always is a good feeling when you feel like you’re in a rhythm, you just need a clean look and things are going to fall,” Curry said. “It was that type of night. Obviously wanted to get the win. Kind of mixed feelings right now.”
Curry was 11 of 19 from 3 — finishing two made 3s shy of his career high — and made all eight of his free throws. He was 19 for 31 overall with five assists.
“He’s never played better,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “I’ve never seen him like this. He’s always obviously been an incredible shooter. He looks stronger. It’s almost unfathomable, what he’s doing out there.”
Draymond Green matched his season high of 15 assists from the first of the two straight games in Dallas with the Warriors missing all their traditional centers because of injuries.
Curry got Golden State within a point with a three-point play with 28 seconds remaining, but Doncic assisted on a 3-pointer by Maxi Kleber for a 134-130 lead with 5.6 seconds left.
With Curry sitting early in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks got their lead back to double digits. The Warriors were within four when Curry missed a 3 with a little more than a minute remaining, then Doncic connected from long range to hit 42 points for the third time in his career and put Dallas up 131-124.
“Going against Steph, it's fun,” said Doncic, who slammed the scorer's table in frustration after a crushing last-second loss to Phoenix during the home skid. “I've got to have more fun playing the game, to be who I was before. I've just got to get back to enjoying the game.”
NHL
Ducks 2, Sharks 1
ANAHEIM — Some goaltenders wince when the shootout is mentioned. Anaheim's Ryan Miller welcomes it.
The 18-year veteran became the second goalie in NHL history to reach 60 shootout wins as he turned back two shots to lead the Ducks past the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
“A lot of guys were complaining when the shootout came in. I thought why not? It is 1-on-1 against the best and there are times you can look back and say you won that challenge,” said Miller, who had 26 saves in regulation and overtime. “When they score, it’s about the next time you get to do it. It is kind of the game within the game.”
Anaheim's Troy Terry and San Jose’s Ryan Donato each scored in the first round of the shootout, but Max Comtois had the decisive goal in the second round with a shot through Devan Dubnyk’s legs. Miller — who was in his first shootout in three years — made it stand with stops on Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc.
San Jose has been in a league-high four shootouts this season and fell to 3-1.
Logan Couture scored for San Jose 11 seconds into the game and Anaheim's Isac Lundestrom got his first NHL goal in the second period. Dubnyk made 32 saves.
Despite the shootout loss, San Jose has earned points in consecutive games for the first time this season.
“A lot of the game was back and forth. We didn't execute on some of our entries or throw enough pucks to the net,” head coach Bob Boughner said.
San Jose's Patrick Marleau played in his 1,733rd game to tie Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s games played list.
The Sharks remain in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.