NBA/NHL: Doncic, Mavs edge Curry, Warriors 134-132

“Going against Steph, it's fun,” said Doncic, who slammed the scorer's table in frustration after a crushing last-second loss to Phoenix during the home skid. “I've got to have more fun playing the game, to be who I was before. I've just got to get back to enjoying the game.”

NHL

Ducks 2, Sharks 1

ANAHEIM — Some goaltenders wince when the shootout is mentioned. Anaheim's Ryan Miller welcomes it.

The 18-year veteran became the second goalie in NHL history to reach 60 shootout wins as he turned back two shots to lead the Ducks past the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

“A lot of guys were complaining when the shootout came in. I thought why not? It is 1-on-1 against the best and there are times you can look back and say you won that challenge,” said Miller, who had 26 saves in regulation and overtime. “When they score, it’s about the next time you get to do it. It is kind of the game within the game.”