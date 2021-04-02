NBA: Oladipo makes his debut, Heat top Warriors 116-109

The Warriors got off to a cold start, missing 11 of their first 13 shots, and found themselves in the lead after Miami went icy itself later in the opening period. The Warriors never led by more than five, and while the Heat offense was up and down, the defense was a constant. Miami forced 20 turnovers and turned them into 27 points.

“Maybe, at times, we got rushed," Wiggins said. “Couple bad decisions, that's what it came down to."

Golden State’s last lead was with 6:09 left in the third when Curry got a wild jumper to fall while being fouled by Oladipo, the free throw putting the Warriors on top 68-67.

Miami controlled the rest. A 9-0 run in the third quarter created some separation and an 86-75 lead, and when the Warriors got within 88-86 early in the fourth the Heat had one more spurt left.

That one was of the 10-0 variety, with Iguodala pushing the lead to 12 on a dunk with 7:22 remaining. Golden State didn't get closer than six the rest of the way, and the Warriors fell to 23-25 with 24 games left.

“There is time for us to get it going," Kerr said. “But it's just cheap talk if we don't play like it."

The Warriors were to visit Toronto in Tampa on Friday.

