NBA: Pacers stymie Curry, bounce back to beat Warriors 104-95

Golden State forward Eric Paschall sat out and entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol. That does not mean he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We've got to make up for Eric's loss and it's a big loss with the way he's been playing," Kerr said.

THOMPSON IN TOWN

Curry's injured Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, has been around the team the past couple of days, seeing the training staff Tuesday as he recovers from surgery on a torn right Achilles tendon. He is unlikely to travel with the club for now.

Thompson is still in a boot but will begin running in a pool next week.

“He’s in good spirits," Kerr said. "He's very upbeat about everything. It was great to see him."

TIP-INS

Pacers: Shot 9 for 28 from 3-point range. ... Indiana won on the Warriors' home floor in the lone meeting last season and scored its most points ever in the series in a 129-118 victory.

Warriors: Curry missed his first two free throws of the game, rattling each one in and out, and shook his head in disbelief after the first one didn't drop. He had made a franchise-record 80 straight from the line before a miss Jan. 3 vs. Portland.