 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NBA Playoffs

NBA Playoffs: Curry, Poole, Thompson lead Warriors past Nuggets, 118-113

  • Updated
  • 0
Warriors Nuggets Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry greets former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning during a timeout in the second half of Thursday night's Game 3 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Nuggets in Denver.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

DENVER — The Golden State Warriors proved they're good counter punchers, withstanding a fired-up Denver Nuggets team that finally took the fight to them instead of the officials and each other.

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole scored 27 points each, Klay Thompson made six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and the Warriors muscled past the Nuggets 118-113 Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in their playoff series.

“It’s a Poole party!” Thompson hollered as he interrupted Poole’s post-game television interview.

Draymond Green added a key steal from Nikola Jokic, who finished with 37 points and 18 rebounds, in the final minute and the Warriors closed on a 9-2 run to put the Nuggets on the cusp of elimination.

“We played great down the stretch on both" ends of the court, Thompson said.

Andrew Wiggins hit a second-chance 3-pointer to put Golden State ahead for good 112-111, and Green, who played the final four minutes with five fouls, came up big by poking the ball away from Jokic with 40 seconds left.

People are also reading…

“For Draymond to battle him all night and to make that play in the end was just a huge part of the win,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

NBA teams in a 3-0 hole are 0-143 all-time in the playoffs, and Golden State can sweep the series Sunday in Denver.

After two blowouts in San Francisco, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said, “I know that this sounds weird because it was a loss and there are no moral victories, I get that. But we gave ourselves a chance tonight. We didn’t do that in Golden State. We put ourselves in a position late to beat a very good basketball team.”

After the Nuggets bickered with each other on the bench and Jokic got ejected for hollering at an official in Game 2, they stuck together and stayed in this game until the end.

“I love how we fought tonight,” said Malone, who challenged his team to replicate that effort Sunday: “Are we going to roll over? Are we going to fight like hell and send this back to Golden State?”

DeMarcus Cousins said Malone needn't wonder.

“I've been a fighter my whole life. I know how I'm approaching it,” Cousins said. "And I expect everyone else in that locker room to do the same. ... I'm a fighter, I'll go out swinging.”

The Nuggets were in control for much of the second half, but after Jokic's finger roll layup put Denver ahead 111-109 with 3:20 left, the Warriors turned away Denver on six straight possessions while pulling away.

Aaron Gordon added 18 points for the Nuggets, who lost for the seventh straight time in the postseason. The other six losses were by an average of 16 points.

Down by 10 at the half, the Nuggets came out with renewed energy and used a 30-18 third quarter to take an 89-87 lead.

Without max players Jamal Murray (ACL) and Michael Porter Jr. (back), the Nuggets knew they had to slow the pace because they cannot keep up with these healthy and hungry Warriors.

“We're in a Pinto, and they're in a Maserati,” Malone quipped.

Kerr chuckled at the analogy, noting he's never owned either model.

There's no denying his team is turbo-charged, however, after missing the playoffs the last two seasons.

“I think in some ways, we are reinvigorated," Kerr said.

Curry sure seems to be having fun again.

Coming out of a timeout in the third quarter he spotted Peyton Manning sitting courtside and went and shared a handshake, a few words and some smiles before helping the Warriors absorb every body blow coming their way.

“It was a lovely environment,” Curry said. “I love the way we responded.”

Thompson, who missed much of the last two seasons with knee injuries, relished pulling out the win in a hostile environment the way the Warriors used to do so often during their championship runs.

“It's what you dream of. It's what you prepare for and I don't take for granted nights like these,” Thompson said. “That was a ton of fun and just a gutsy win by our squad.

"Everything I've worked for the last two years has come to fruition, and I'm just incredibly grateful to be here and having fun.”

INJURIES

Green rolled his left ankle midway through the third quarter but stayed in the game. Poole went to the bench a short time later, grabbing his left elbow. Trainers put a heating pad on his left elbow and forearm but he returned to action.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Curry has at least one 3-pointer in an NBA-best 115 consecutive playoff games. ... The Warriors shot 68% from the floor in the first half and six different players combined for a dozen 3-pointers. ... Thompson (388) now in sole possession of third on NBA Playoffs all-time 3-pointers list, passing Ray Allen (385).

Nuggets: Denver has allowed Golden State to go on second-quarter runs of 16-0 in Game 1, 15-2 in Game 2 and 15-4 in Game 3. ... The first sign of the Nuggets’ more aggressive play came in the first quarter when Jokic hip-checked Curry to the floor but didn’t draw a whistle.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NHL: Stars hand Sharks ninth straight loss, 2-1

NHL: Stars hand Sharks ninth straight loss, 2-1

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece. Both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves as the Stars extended their home winning streak against San Jose to seven games. Timo Meier added to his career best with his team-leading 33rd goal for the Sharks. They are 0-6-3 in their past nine games.

MLB: Mets unveil statue of longtime Calistoga resident Seaver before home opener

MLB: Mets unveil statue of longtime Calistoga resident Seaver before home opener

NEW YORK — A long-awaited statue of pitcher Tom Seaver has been unveiled by the New York Mets in a 40-minute ceremony that began about 2 1/2 hours before their home opener against Arizona. With thousands of fans gathered around, cell phones held high and craning their necks to see, the late Hall of Famer’s wife and two daughters were front and center for the festivities. The striking monument stands 10 feet tall and 13 1/2 feet long. It depicts Seaver in the middle of his classic drop-and-drive delivery, baseball in his right hand.

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets put bickering aside, trail Warriors 2-0 in series

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets put bickering aside, trail Warriors 2-0 in series

DENVER — The bickering Denver Nuggets will try to regain their composure for Game 3 in Denver as they trail the Golden State Warriors 2-0 in the first-round series. The Nuggets lost their composure not only against Stephen Curry and the Warriors in Game 2, but with the officials and each other. There was a spat between Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins that was broken up by Monte Morris and Jamal Murray. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic showed his frustration by drawing a second technical in the fourth quarter and getting ejected. The Warriors' style of play may be getting into the Nuggets’ heads.

MLB: Mets' Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants

MLB: Mets' Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big stretch by Pete Alonso bailed out him and the Mets in the top of the inning, and New York beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 to open a doubleheader. Lindor ripped a clean single to center against Jarlín García, scoring automatic runner Brandon Nimmo from third. He was mobbed by teammates in the infield, with Alonso trying to rip off his uniform. A half-inning earlier, Lindor’s throw on Thairo Estrada’s grounder pulled Alonso off the bag, apparently allowing Brandon Belt to score from third with two outs. Replays showed Alonso just barely held the base.

NBA Playoffs: Poole leads, Curry returns as Warriors rout Nuggets

NBA Playoffs: Poole leads, Curry returns as Warriors rout Nuggets

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole shined in his long-awaited playoff debut scoring 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury by coming off the bench initially, and the Golden State Warriors’ defense smothered Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in the opener of their first-round playoff series.Healthy at last, Klay Thompson returned to the playoff stage for the first time in nearly three years and scored 19 points with five 3-pointers.Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Denver, facing stifling defense from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney while shooting 12 for 25.

MLB: Pache hits game-winning homer in ninth, A's beat Jays 7-5

MLB: Pache hits game-winning homer in ninth, A's beat Jays 7-5

TORONTO — Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Sean Murphy also connected and the Oakland Athletics beat Toronto 7-5, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Blue Jays. Facing Blue Jays right-hander Julian Merryweather (0-2), Pache hammered a 1-0 pitch into the right field bullpen for his first home run of the season and second of his career. Oakland right-hander Dany Jiménez (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Lou Trivino pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his second save in three opportunities.

NHL: Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

NHL: Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

SAN JOSE — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of their last 14 games.

NBA Playoffs: Warriors hope to have Curry healthy, veteran core together

NBA Playoffs: Warriors hope to have Curry healthy, veteran core together

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors will have their core group together for the first time all season if Stephen Curry can return for Game 1 of the playoffs Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors' experienced lineup features Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson. The game against the Nuggets will be the team's first playoff appearance at Chase Center and Thompson's long-awaited chance on the big stage after missing more than 2 1/2 years with two serious injuries. Golden State must contend with MVP candidate Nikola Jokic to get by the Nuggets.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News