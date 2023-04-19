Golden State's Draymond Green stepping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis was an action the league considered excessive, dangerous and worthy of suspension, NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said Wednesday.

Dumars — whose job duties include being one of the NBA's major decision-makers for player discipline matters — shed light on what went into the decision to suspend Green for a playoff game, and why Sabonis' actions didn't merit further sanctioning.

“This was not some snap-of-the-finger decision to do this,” Dumars said in an interview with The Associated Press. “There was much discussion, and back and forth, looking at the play itself over and over. And then ultimately we came to the decision that the act itself, and repeat offenses, actually did warrant a suspension.”

The incident with Sabonis and Green came midway through the fourth quarter of the Sacramento-Golden State game on Monday night. Sabonis grabbed at Green’s ankle and Green wound up stepping — some would describe it as stomping — on Sabonis’ chest.

Sabonis got a technical, Green was ejected, the Warriors lost to fall into a 2-0 series hole and then the NBA decided Green needed to sit out a full game as well.

“It wasn’t like it went completely unpunished,” Dumars said of Sabonis' role. “We didn’t think it rose to the level of Draymond’s play — excessive, over-the-top, dangerous, repeat offender. That’s the separation between what he did and what Draymond did.”

The Warriors, predictably, were not pleased with the NBA's ruling.

"In their defense, what do they care what I have to say? I mean, they know what I'm going to say,” general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday, while Golden State gathered for practice. “They don't need me to make the decision.

"As far as how we felt, you know, we've been here before and we've got to play a game tomorrow night. Once these decisions are made, there's no appellate court. It's over. So you can react however you want to react, but it doesn't change the fact he's not playing and we've got a game tomorrow night.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered a similar assessment as Myers, though noted that he was “extremely surprised” that Green got suspended.

“There's no time to spend worrying about it or thinking about it or complaining about it. Doesn’t matter,” Kerr said. “We know what the league decided to do and we have to respond accordingly and go out there and go win the game.”

Green has been suspended in the playoffs before, missing Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals because of an accumulation of flagrant-foul points during that postseason. He went over the limit after what the NBA called at the time a “retaliatory swipe of his hand to the groin” of LeBron James. Cleveland won Game 5, then prevailed in Games 6 and 7 to capture the title.

It’s also Green's second suspension this season. He had to miss a game in March after his 16th technical of the season. And in the preseason, he also caused the Warriors major headaches by punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice. He was also fined $25,000 earlier this season for an incident where the league found he directed obscene language toward a fan.

Green spent several moments gesturing at and yelling to the crowd, which included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, after the play Monday night. Dumars said those antics were yet another factor.

“The stuff that happened afterward, that doesn’t help the situation,” Dumars said. “But if it was just that alone, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. I focused on the act itself, and the fact that it’s a repeat offense, those were the two main things.”

Kerr acknowledged that Green “has crossed the line” at times over the years — but insisted that he has enormous value to the Warriors.

“Draymond is incredibly competitive and passionate and fiery,” Kerr said. “He's helped us win four championships. I've said many times, we don't have a single championship here without Draymond Green. That's the truth.”

Dumars and Green have been close for years. That didn't make this chapter any easier for Dumars.

On the night Green was drafted, he got a phone call as he slipped into the second round. The caller was Dumars, then the president of the Detroit Pistons, who checked in to show support and tell him to remain calm.

“When I took this job I knew these type of situations would arise, not just with Draymond but also other guys I worked with and players and a lot of people across the league that I have personal relationships with,” Dumars said. “I think each one of them knows Joe D. has a job to do. You have to be objective in this seat, and people have to know I'm going to call balls and strikes, going to call it like I see it. You have to be honest in this seat. You have to do it the right way.”

Brown unanimous Coach of the Year

When he was introduced last June as coach of the Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown didn’t make any grand proclamations or wild predictions.

He talked about work. He talked about culture. He talked about winning.

“One of the main reasons I was brought here,” Brown said that day, “was to bring some leadership.”

Ask around, and no coach did a better job leading this season than Brown. He was announced Wednesday as the unanimous winner of the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, an easy call after his first season in Sacramento saw the Kings make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. All 100 voters from a panel of reporters and broadcasters had Brown atop their ballot.

“These honors don't come around often so you're very appreciative of them,” Brown said on the TNT broadcast of the announcement. “I'm really appreciative of being in Sacramento. The fans, the city has been fantastic.”

Brown won the award for the second time, adding this trophy to the one he got after he and LeBron James led Cleveland to a 66-16 record in the 2008-09 season. The other finalists this season were Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault and Boston’s Joe Mazzulla.

Daigneault was second, Mazzulla third, and 14 coaches got at least one vote on the ballots where the selection panel was asked to pick their first-, second- and third-place choices.

The Kings were 48-34, the seventh-best record in the league and the first time they were a top-seven team since 2003-04. They led the league in points per game, had the best road record in the Western Conference, snapped a run of 16 consecutive losing seasons and won a division title for the first time since 2003.

“Accountability has been big since Day 1,” Kings guard De’Aaron Fox said. “When he was hired, I told him that’s the most important thing, I felt like, to me was just being able to hold everybody accountable. … That’s definitely the biggest thing.”

Brown's victory was the third major event for the Kings in three days. On Monday, they beat Golden State for a 2-0 series lead in their Western Conference first-round matchup. On Tuesday, Fox was announced as the inaugural winner of the NBA’s clutch player of the year award. Wednesday brought the coaching award — and Thursday will see Sacramento trying to take a 3-0 lead over the defending champion Warriors.

Brown was there last year with Golden State as an assistant coach, winning his fourth NBA title, all as an assistant — the first under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, the other three under Steve Kerr with the Warriors.

“Everybody in our building just feels so happy for Mike and strongly about what he did for us while he for us while he was here, how much he contributed to our championships here and our culture,” Kerr said before the Kings-Warriors series started. “We miss him, but we’re thrilled that he had this amazing season.”

Brown becomes the 11th person to win the NBA’s coach award more than once, joining three-time recipients Pat Riley, Popovich and Don Nelson, along with fellow two-time winners Gene Shue, Bill Fitch, Hubie Brown, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Mike D’Antoni, Tom Thibodeau and Mike Budenholzer.

Until now, Toronto’s Nick Nurse was the record-holder for the most votes in a Coach of the Year race, getting 90 first-place picks in 2020. And Brown topped two highly deserving finalists on his way to the unanimous win.

Daigneault got Oklahoma City into the play-in tournament and a game from the No. 8 seed in a season where the Thunder were widely expected to struggle — especially after Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft, suffered a foot injury over the summer and would miss the entire season.

Mazzulla wasn’t even supposed to be a head coach this year, then was forced to take over just before training camp when Boston suspended Ime Udoka following the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female team employee. But Mazzulla, only 34, led Boston to the second-best record in the NBA and did so well that the Celtics removed the interim title and installed him as the full-fledged coach in February.

Kings fans told to keep cowbells home

Kings fans making the drive to San Francisco for Game 3 should keep their cowbells at home.

The Kings warned their fans that cowbells aren't permitted at the Warriors home at the Chase Center and fans trying to bring them in will be forced to leave them at the outdoor bag check location.

Cowbells have been prevalent at Kings games ever since former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson called Sacramento a “cow town” two decades ago, leading to fans bringing the noisemakers to games during showdowns with the Lakers.

The Kings are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2006. There were some cowbells at their home games at the Golden 1 Center for Games 1 and 2, though not nearly as many as during the heyday of the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Lakers.

Kings fans going to a watch party at the arena in Sacramento will be able to bring cowbells.

Kings, rapper E-40 cite 'misunderstanding'

The Kings and a Bay Area hip-hop star who alleged “racial bias” for being kicked out of a playoff game said the situation resulted from an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”

The rapper E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, and the team put out a joint statement on Wednesday explaining what led to E-40 being ejected from the Golden 1 Center during Game 1 on Saturday night.

“After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations, both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night,” the statement said.

“Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl “E-40” Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties.”

The statement highlighted the Kings' history of promoting social justice and racial equality and said that E-40 will be welcomed back to the arena in the future.

E-40 is a prominent Warriors fan and was even part of the delegation that visited the White House earlier this season.

E-40 is known for his collaborations with other artists, including on songs such as “I Don’t (Expletive) With You” with Big Sean, “Snap Yo Fingers” with Lil Jon and Sean Paul of YoungBloodZ, and “U And Dat” with T-Pain and Kandi Girl.

Josh Dubow contributed to this report.