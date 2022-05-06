 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NBA Playoffs

NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Brooks suspended 1 game for flagrant on Payton

Warriors Grizzlies Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, right, fouls Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II in the first quarter during Game 2 of their second-round playoff series Tuesday in Memphis, Tenn.

 Brandon Dill, Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins disagreed with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr that the play for which Memphis star Dillon Brooks was ejected in Tuesday's Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals was dirty.

Brooks was suspended for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series in San Francisco without pay by the NBA on Thursday for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II. The series is tied at one game apiece. Payton is wearing a brace and will be sidelined indefinitely, said Kerr.

Payton was injured in the first quarter of Golden State’s 106-101 loss when Brooks hit him across the head and the guard fell awkwardly on his left arm after driving for a layup. Brooks received a Flagrant 2 foul.

“It’s disappointing. It’s an unfortunate circumstance. Obviously, we’re going to honor the league’s decision, but you know it’s a tough play,” Jenkins said in Memphis. “We obviously wish Gary Payton a speedy and healthy recovery. You don’t want to see anybody get hurt. It’s very unfortunate what happened there.”

The Warriors said Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage on the play that Kerr said “broke the code” of NBA conduct. Payton underwent an MRI exam in the Bay Area on Wednesday and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

When asked about the suspension, Kerr said, “It doesn't matter. Gary's out. Gary’s out for the next, foreseeable future, for weeks, that’s the only thing that matters to us. He's crushed. Six years toiling away in the league, as I said the other night, in the spotlight, playing in the playoffs, playing a huge role, playing well. That's all been taken away from him. We all feel terrible for Gary. He deserves better.”

Kerr said the Warriors will continue to play their physical style without taking that too far, as he feels Brooks did.

“Keep doing what we’re doing, just play hard, battle for every loose ball, battle for every rebound, compete every possession and don’t risk a guy’s career if he’s ahead of the play in transition," the coach said. "That’s our mantra.”

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga could be called upon to take on a greater role along with Kevon Looney off the bench in the efforts to defend Ja Morant after his 47-point performance in Game 2.

Jenkins disagreed the play was dirty.

“I know there’s a narrative out there that was said that between Game 1 and Game 2 that we have to play more physical. Obviously, ‘dirty’ has been thrown out there," the coach said. "But I look at my locker room, I look at our culture and what we exude, we’re the furthest thing from dirty. We’re competitive, so I want that to be squashed pretty quick here.”

Asked if he objected to Kerr saying the play was dirty, Jenkins replied, “I said what I said. The words 'physical' and 'dirty' have been thrown around. When I have literally talked to my guys about being physical, it’s about ‘Can we stop giving them 23 second-chance points a game?' It has nothing to do with the play that happened in Game 2.”

The NBA also announced Thursday that Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture at the Grizzlies fans. He flipped them off with both hands while going to the locker room to be examined for an injury in the first quarter Tuesday. Green's right eye, which required stitches after he took an elbow, is still swollen but he was able to practice fully Thursday.

Golden State forward Andre Iguodala, out the last three playoff games with a disc injury in his neck, will be evaluated again in a week and is making steady progress, the team said.

Adams clears protocols

Memphis center Steven Adams has cleared the health and safety protocols and should be available for Game 3. Jenkins didn't say Adams will play Saturday, but that the Grizzlies will make a decision after seeing how Adams handles Friday. The 6-foot-11 big man from New Zealand practiced Thursday after missing the first-round series finale against Minnesota and the first two games against the Warriors.

“He’s one of the few guys that’s played pretty deep in the playoffs on our roster," Jenkins said. "Obviously, he’s got a high IQ. He adds a lot of positives for us.”

Adams led the NBA with 4.6 offensive rebounds a game this season. Golden State has outrebounded Memphis in the first two games, matching its playoff high with 52 rebounds in each game. Memphis led the NBA in offensive rebounding, total rebounds and second-chance points during the regular season.

AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker and AP freelance writer Clay Bailey in Memphis contributed.

