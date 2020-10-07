NBA Playoffs: Lakers on brink of 17th title

Game 4 on Tuesday night was the first grind-it-out matchup of this series; the Lakers won 102-96, both teams finishing the game with a series-low in scoring and Miami shooting a series-low 42.7% from the floor. Some of that could simply be defenses catching up with offenses, but it also could have been the toll of four highly competitive games taking place in a seven-day span.

“Our guys love competition and love the challenge,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We are here for a purpose. We never expected this to be easy. We’ll just rest and recover. I think everybody could probably use that a little bit. Recalibrate, get back to work on Thursday.”

Miami’s Jimmy Butler has played more minutes than anyone in the series, averaging nearly 42 per game. The Heat have been barely able to take him out; Butler has logged 45, 45 and 43 minutes in his last three games, respectively — numbers nobody else in these finals have reached even once.

He isn’t willing to show fatigue.

“Our confidence ain’t going nowhere,” Butler said. “It’s going to stay high, I’m going to make sure that it stays high, because it’s going to have to be at an all-time high to get this next win.”